BTS: V fits 35 TinyTan figurines in his pants, leaves members in splits. Watch – Hindustan Times

BTS members, especially V, left everyone in splits with their latest game on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The group comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook appeared on the show and played ‘will it fit?’. Each member was given certain objects along with a challenge to fit them into a designated space.

At first, Jimmy Fallon challenged Jimin to fit 33 sticks of butter in a fishbowl. After much shoving, he eventually succeeded. Next J-Hope was challenged to fit 91 ping pong balls into a Christmas stocking, followed by RM who was asked to wear six BTS shirts. Both of them were able to do the task.

Next up was Jungkook, who was asked to fit 10 scoops of ice cream into a taco shell. The singer also did it successfully. Suga had to fit 81 candles onto a single cupcake, and Jin had to fit 19 bananas in a fanny pack. V was challenged to fit 35 TinyTan figurines in his pants.

V started off by putting the figurines in his pant pockets and was then helped by the members who started shoving the toys down his pants. Everyone was left in splits at this bit. TinyTan are the miniature figurines based on each BTS member. All the members emerged victorious in completing their mission.

In the end, Jimmy had to fit himself into a washing machine filled with nacho cheese. He tried his best to successfully complete the task but as soon as he tried to sit inside the machine the liquid started pouring out.

This is the second time in a month that BTS has appeared on the show. Earlier, after the release of their English track Permission To Dance, they had featured in the show. During the show, the members spoke about their song, tour, rumours about them, and Ed Sheeran.

Jimmy Fallon had asked BTS members questions on rumours about them. He had asked, “Is it true that instead of calling your fans ARMY, you were originally going to call them BELL?” RM had replied, “It’s kinda true. When you say BTS it stands for Bangtan in Korean not behind the scenes, I mean for your information. When you say bell in Korean it sounds like Bang so it starts with the same word bang…Thank God…ARMY is so much better.”

He had also asked V, “Is it true that you never actually intended on auditioning for BTS? You just went to the audition to support your friend? V responded, “True, yes”. He had then asked, “What happened to your friend?” and V replied, “He failed…only V.”

BTS’ latest song, Permission to Dance, is about spreading joy with the help of dance and music. It is an upbeat all-inclusive track and imagines the world post Covid-19. It recently secured the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 replacing the group’s earlier song Butter. The June-release had retained the top spot for seven weeks on the international music chart.