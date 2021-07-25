BTS: Suga manifests Grammys 2022 win, Jungkook talks about the time he wanted to let everything go – Hindustan Times

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have had a memorable year so far. The K-pop group continued their Billboard Hot 100 streak in 2021 with Butter and Permission to Dance while also bagging a Grammy nomination for Dynamite earlier this year. Unfortunately, the group couldn’t win the award.

With a few months left for Grammys to announce the nominations for this year, BTS rapper Suga has once again expressed his wish to be nominated at the Grammys. During a recent interview, Suga said he not only wants to be nominated this time but he also wants BTS to bring home the trophy.

As translated by Soompi, Suga told the Korean evening news program News 8, “I’d like for us to be nominated for a Grammy again. I want to receive the award.” Fans are hoping that BTS receives a nomination this year, especially after their historic seven-week run on the top spot of Billboard Hot 100 with Butter. They passed the baton to Permission to Dance earlier this week.

Speaking about the milestone, RM said, “It feels like a dream. The times are what they are, but when we released ‘Butter,’ we never imagined that it would hold the No. 1 spot for seven straight weeks. After it hit seven weeks, we joked that it would be nice to get a ‘baton touch,’ but it’s an honor that it became true.” Jin chipped in to thank the ARMY for the milestone.

Besides their musical milestones, BTS was also appointed as special presidential envoy for South Korea by President Moon Jae In earlier this week. The K-pop group is also attending the 75th United Nations General Assembly in New York in September.

Dear @BTS_twt Namjoon, Jin, Yoongi, Hobi, Jimin, Tae & Jungkook, congratulations on your appointment as #SouthKorea’s Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations & Culture!

A well-deserved title for a group who use music & lyrics to bring hope & healing to the world. https://t.co/L2xElXsXWE — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) July 21, 2021

Speaking about the honour, RM said, “We’re part of the millennial generation and we can say that we grew up together with the youths of the current generation. We wanted to express what we’ve felt and learned through that process. We’ve also directly and indirectly experienced social impacts like economic and global crises while watching our parents. Although we’re lacking in many ways compared to the dangers facing 2021, we want to do what we can as special envoys and at the UN General Assembly. It’s a heavy responsibility, but we’re taking it on with joyful hearts. We will head out and do what we can and do our best to accomplish our duties before returning home.”

In the interview, the anchor asked Jungkook about his message in the Butter album. The singer had confessed that there was a time when he wanted to let go. “Because I’m a human being, too,” he had written. When asked about it, Jungkook replied that there was a time tough time in his life but he powered through, thanks to the fans. “There were definitely a whole lot of things that were planned. But the plans were all collapsed instantly. It was hard for me to figure out what to do and it is true that there was a time when I felt like letting everything go. But when I saw our fans and the members next to me, I could gain strength again, so naturally,” he said, as translated by one of his Twitter fan accounts.

BTS was also recently seen on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The members were seen talking about Butter and Permission to Dance while also talking about rumours about each individual. On Friday night, they returned to the show to participate in a special game called Will Fit It.