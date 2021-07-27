BTS song ‘MIC Drop’ breaks 1 billion views on YouTube – Korea Times

BTS / Courtesy of Big Hit Music



The music video for a remix of the 2017 BTS hit “MIC Drop” has earned more than 1 billion views on YouTube, the group’s agency said Tuesday, in another milestone for the South Korean septet.



YouTube views for the “MIC Drop” remix, uploaded in November 2017, reached the milestone at around 7:46 p.m. Monday, according to Big Hit Music.





“MIC Drop” is a track that was originally included on the BTS album “LOVE YOURSELF: Her” that dropped in September 2017. Two months later, a remix by American DJ and producer Steve Aoki was released, charting on Billboard’s Hot 100 for 10 straight weeks.



BTS now has four music videos that have been watched more than a billion times each. “DNA” and “Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)” have racked up 1.3 billion views apiece, followed by “Dynamite” with 1.1 billion views.



The YouTube feat is the latest in BTS’ new milestones. Most recently, the group’s summer number “Butter” ranked No. 1 on Billboard’s main singles chart for eight weeks in a career-best record for the group. (Yonhap)

