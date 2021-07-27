Home ENTERTAINMENT BTS song ‘MIC Drop’ breaks 1 billion views on YouTube – Korea Times
ENTERTAINMENT

BTS song ‘MIC Drop’ breaks 1 billion views on YouTube – Korea Times

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
bts-song-‘mic-drop’-breaks-1-billion-views-on-youtube-–-korea-times
BTS / Courtesy of Big Hit Music
BTS / Courtesy of Big Hit Music



The music video for a remix of the 2017 BTS hit “MIC Drop” has earned more than 1 billion views on YouTube, the group’s agency said Tuesday, in another milestone for the South Korean septet.



YouTube views for the “MIC Drop” remix, uploaded in November 2017, reached the milestone at around 7:46 p.m. Monday, according to Big Hit Music.



BTS vs BTS: 'Butter' returns to top of Billboard after giving way to 'Permission to Dance'

2021-07-27 09:05  |  K-pop



“MIC Drop” is a track that was originally included on the BTS album “LOVE YOURSELF: Her” that dropped in September 2017. Two months later, a remix by American DJ and producer Steve Aoki was released, charting on Billboard’s Hot 100 for 10 straight weeks.



BTS now has four music videos that have been watched more than a billion times each. “DNA” and “Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)” have racked up 1.3 billion views apiece, followed by “Dynamite” with 1.1 billion views.



The YouTube feat is the latest in BTS’ new milestones. Most recently, the group’s summer number “Butter” ranked No. 1 on Billboard’s main singles chart for eight weeks in a career-best record for the group. (Yonhap)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Rachel Cusk’s singular novel stands out on wide-ranging...

YouTuber Austin McBroom Admits Bryce Hall, Fighters, Haven’t...

Georgia Taylor-Brown’s Parents Talk Incredible Moment She Overcame...

Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan slams trolls,...

Tory Lanez Unveils His “We Outside EP” Capsule...

‘Respect’: All you need to know about Aretha...

Are Blackpink’s Jennie and Elon Musk’s Girlfriend Grimes...

Amazon Prime Video ‘Evangelion: 3.0+1.01’ Teaser – HYPEBEAST

Horror flick Old tops N. America box office,...

BBNaija: Nigerians react as Whitemoney feels at home,...

Leave a Reply