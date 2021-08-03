- BTS’ smash-hit ‘Butter’ tops U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart for ninth time Arirang News
- BTS’ ‘Butter’ Tops Billboard Hot 100 for 9th Week, Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s ‘Industry Baby’ Debuts at No. 2 Billboard
- BTS end Olivia Rodrigo’s reign of longest-running Number One US single of 2021 with ‘Butter’ NME
- Billboard Hot 100: BTS’ “Butter” Secures 9th Week As #1 Song In America, Becomes Longest-… HeadlinePlanet.com
- BTS: Jimin Found the Choreography for ‘Butter’ to Be ‘Really Difficult’ Showbiz Cheat Sheet
- View Full coverage on Google News