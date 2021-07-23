BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance’ challenge is lighting up the internet: Watch 10 best videos – The Indian Express

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |





Music sensation and global superstars BTS are ruling charts all over the world this summer with their back-to-back hits. Now, as their third English song ‘Permission to Dance’ won the internet for spreading joy amid Covid-19 pandemic, the K-Pop band launched a dance challenge.

The peppy number — released on July 9 — saw the band dressed as edgy cowboys, dancing their hearts out with people from across the spectrum. Imagining a post-Covid world where masks no longer hide our smiles, the band deviated from their rigorous choreography, making way for easy moves so that everyone can join the fun. Taking a step further towards inclusivity, the band also included international sign language in their music video, in a nod to Disability Pride Month.

Their latest English song, which is the second collaboration with popular singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, has already topped the charts on Billboard Hot 100, with the baton being passed by group’s summer hit ‘Butter’. As the song urges all to dance amid such trying times, people around the world have joined the bandwagon.

While some tried to follow the Korean septet’s choreography step-by-step, others gave it their own twists! And it isn’t just humans who joined the dance challenge. From little children to senior citizens, videos of people participating in the dance challenge has taken the internet by storm, across social media platforms.

Check out some of the interesting entries to the trend here:

“As part of the challenge, BTS will be spotlighting some of their favorite Shorts in a compilation video, so participants are encouraged to use hashtags #PermissiontoDance and #Shorts for their creations to be considered,” YouTube and Bighit Music said in a statement prior to the launch of the challenge.

The official music video’s debut landed the record-breaking group their 5th slot on YouTube’s top 10, all-time biggest 24-hour music debut list, with the band now owning 50 per cent of the spots, including No. 1 for ‘Butter’ and second spot for ‘Dynamite’. “Butter” also owns the record for biggest music video Premiere of all time, with 3.9 million peak concurrents and held the top slot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for seven straight weeks.