The K-pop boy band BTS is set to release a documentary series and a concert film on Walt Disney Co. ’s streaming services, including Disney+, as part of a deal between the entertainment company and the band’s label.

The band members said last month that they would be taking time to focus on solo music, but they have shown few signs of slowing down. Disney said in a statement that it was working with HYBE, the band’s label, to release five titles on its streaming services.