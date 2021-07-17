BTS’ ‘Butter’ CD records highest first-week sales of 2021; ‘Permission To Dance’ debuts on UK Singles Cha – Times of India

With the release of their new ‘Butter’ CD, BTS has broken new records on the Hanteo Chart!

The CD edition of ‘Butter’ sold 1,975,364 copies in the first week of its release, according to Hanteo Chart (July 9 to July 15). The 1.97 million album sales is also the highest figures for any album released in 2021. This is also the fourth-highest first-week sales total in the history of the Hanteo Chart.

BTS currently holds all four of these top records: ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ (3,370,000), ‘BE’ (2,270,000), ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’ (2,130,000), and now ‘Butter.’





Only two original tunes and two instrumental versions are included on the ‘Butter’ CD, making it the first single album to sell over one million copies in its first week.

Furthermore, the ‘Butter’ CD sold 1,711,870 copies on its first day of release, according to Hanteo Chart statistics. BTS is the only act to have sold more than one million albums on the first day of their release.

BTS’ new single ‘Permission to Dance’ debuted at No. 16 on the Official Singles Chart for the week of July 16 to 22, according to the Official Charts in the UK.

‘Permission to Dance’ was also the second most downloaded song of the week, behind only Ed Sheeran’s ‘Bad Habits,’ according to reports.

Meanwhile, BTS’ previous single ‘Butter’ reached No. 34 on the Official Singles Chart in its eighth week, giving the group two Top 40 hits in a row.

Following ‘Boy With Luv,’ ‘Dynamite,’ ‘Life Goes On,’ and ‘Butter,’ ‘Permission to Dance’ is BTS’ sixth single to chart in the top 20 on the Official Singles Chart.