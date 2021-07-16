- BT Entertainment: Anthony Bourdain Documentary Breakfast Television
- The new Anthony Bourdain documentary ‘Roadrunner’ leans partly on deepfaked audio TechCrunch
- The Poignant Story Behind Anthony Bourdain’s Favorite Song Vanity Fair
- Anthony Bourdain documentary Roadrunner causes controversy with use of deepfake to recreate late star’s voice The Independent
- “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” Just Dropped, And It’s A Deeply Emotional Ride BuzzFeed
- View Full coverage on Google News