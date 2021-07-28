bruno-fernandes-welcomes-varane-to-man-united

Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes has welcomed Raphael Varane to Old Trafford.

The club had on Tuesday night confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Real Madrid for Varane’s signature.

Varane is set to undergo a medical next week after he undergoes a period of quarantine in England amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The France defender has now become the second top player Man United have signed this summer, following the arrival of Jadon Sancho for £73m from Borussia Dortmund a few days ago.

Transfer: Raphael Varane’s preferred move revealed

Reacting, Fernandes, who is back in training at Man United, sent a message to Varane.

In a post on Instagram, the Portugal international wrote: “Fresh new start!! Great to be back with my teammates. And what a way to finish the day…welcome @raphaelvarane.”

Varane joined Real Madrid from French side Lens in 2011.

The 28-year-old has gone on to make over 350 appearances for the Los Blancos and be capped 79 times by France, helping them to World Cup glory in 2018.

Real Madrid confirm Varane’s departure