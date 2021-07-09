bruins’-charlie-coyle-has-offseason-surgery,-should-be-on-ice-for-camp

Charlie Coyle has offseason surgery, should be on ice for camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Charlie Coyle had a difficult 2020-21 NHL season for the Boston Bruins, but he should enter the upcoming campaign in a better place physically after undergoing offseason surgery.

The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter reported Thursday that “Coyle is recovering from mid-June surgery to repair an avulsion fracture in his left kneecap and a small tear of the patellar tendon, according to his agent, Bob Norton. Doctors have told him he should be on the ice by September, when training camp begins.”

The Bruins didn’t have enough scoring depth throughout this season, and Coyle’s disappointing offensive numbers were among the reasons why.

Coyle scored six goals in 51 games this past season, compared to 16 over 70 games in 2019-20. His goals scored per game were cut in half from 0.22 in 2019-20 to 0.11 in 2020-21.

The Bruins need Coyle to be far more productive next season if they’re going to become a top Stanley Cup contender again. With an annual average salary of $5.25 million for the next five years, Coyle is one of the highest-paid third-line centers in the league.