bruce-springsteen’s-daughter-jessica-to-make-olympics-debut-in-tokyo

Jessica Springsteen, the only daughter of “Born to Run” singer Bruce Springsteen, qualified for the U.S. equestrian jumping team for the Tokyo Olympics, according to an announcement from Team USA on Monday.

The daughter of “The Boss” and singer-songwriter Patti Scialfa is slated to join two-time gold medalist McLain Ward, one-time gold medalist Laura Kraut, and the top-five ranked rider in the United States, Kent Farrington.

Jessica Springsteen, 29, is ranked 27th in the world by the International Federation for Equestrian Sports. The Tokyo Olympics will be her first as she prepares to compete starting on July 24 using 12-year-old Belgian Warmblood stallion, Don Juan van de Donkhoeve

“There’s no horse in the world I’d rather be on this journey with, thank you Don!” the equestrian wrote in her post on social media. “You’re my horse of a lifetime.”

‘THE BOSS’ SPRINGSTEEN PLEADS GUILTY TO ONE CHARGE IN DUI CASE AND FACES $500 FINE

Her team is led by chef d’equipe Robert Ridland and team leader Lizzy Chesson, according to a readout. Jessica Springsteen said that she had “been dreaming” of riding for the Olympics “since I can remember!”

“Endless gratitude for my team, friends and family for helping me make this a reality,” she wrote on Instagram. “We are Tokyo bound!!”

The 29-year-old competed as an alternate at the 2012 London Summer Games but ultimately failed to make the team in the 2016 Rio Games.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Bruce Springsteen, 71, and Scialfa, 67, also have two sons. Their eldest son, 30-year-old Evan Springsteen, followed his parents’ musical footsteps and has maintained a successful career as a singer and songwriter. Their other son, 27-year-old Sam Springsteen, became a firefighter for the Jersey City Fire Department last year.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Music, Olympics, Tokyo, New Jersey, Bruce Springsteen

Original Author: Kaelan Deese

Original Location: Bruce Springsteen’s daughter Jessica to make Olympics debut in Tokyo