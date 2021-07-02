Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon to headline Central Park Homecoming Concert – WION

Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and Jennifer Hudson will be headlining the upcoming Central Park Homecoming Concert.

The concert is scheduled for the month of August at the Great Lawn of the New York City park.

“This is going to be one of the greatest Central Park concerts in history,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a press conference. He added, “This is something for the ages.”

While de Blasio didn't announce the Homecoming Concert's date, the bioreports reports that the mayor previously scheduled the show for August 21st, a date that is also one of the openings on the Springsteen on Broadway schedule. The Times also reports that Springsteen and Patti Smith will likely perform together at the Central Park gig.







Additional Homecoming Concert performers and events will be announced in the coming weeks.