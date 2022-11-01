Bruce Arnold Wife: Meet Judy Arnold – Friends and colleagues have expressed their sorrow over Arnold’s death, emphasizing his importance in Worcester’s musical history.

Bruce Arnold Wife

The wife of Bruce Arnold is known as Judy Arnold. The two love-birds got married in 1974 and information about her is quite scarce due to the fact that she lived a very private life.

Who is Bruce Arnold?

Bruce Arnold discovered his love of music at a young age and began performing professionally with his folk band, the Villagers, before graduating from Classical High School in 1964.

He founded Orpheus in 1967, and between 1968 and 1971, the group released four albums and six singles on MGM and Bell Records. Its hit single “Can’t Find The Time” peaked at number 80 on the US Billboard Hot 100 in 1969.

Bruce Arnold later released solo material and reformed the old band. This one-of-a-kind move demonstrated how much he adored the band.

Arnold was also the pastor of a Church of the Open Door congregation in Point Reyes Station and he served as a pastor from 1975 to 1987. The first Orpheus album in more than 50 years was in the works at the time of Arnold’s death.

Arnold, who had lived in Marin County, California for many years, returned to Worcester in 2014 to perform in a concert titled “Orpheus: The Homecoming” at Mechanics Hall.

Arnold went to junior and high school with Walter Crockett, a well-known Worcester musician.

The tragic death of Bruce Arnold has sent shockwaves around the world, particularly among his fans. Many people are wondering what caused the septuagenarian’s death. Although his death was confirmed by his family, no details about his cause of death have been made public.

His death was also confirmed in a statement given to the Marin Independent Journal by actor Chuck Norris. The actor stated in his statement:

“His God-given talents of writing, singing, and playing the guitar were only matched by his ability to spread the gospel of Christ. We will cherish our memories and know his loving family will carry on his music and message.”

