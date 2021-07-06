browns-post-teaser-of-a-reveal-coming-7-24-21

With only a few weeks until Cleveland Browns training camp, the team’s official Twitter account posted a teaser of a reveal coming on the 24th of this month.

The team’s training camp, along with 28 other teams, opens on July 27th so this reveal will come just days before the team gets together. The Browns will be breaking in a bunch of new players but, for the first time since the return in 1999, will have both their coaching staff and a great roster foundation returning from the previous year.

There will be a variety of guesses of what the reveal will be of but it is important to note that this is a digital picture, not a photograph. While the Browns could use the same image of a player with the number 75, it is likely a placeholder:

It is likely, but not confirmed, that the team will reveal their 75th anniversary uniform on this date. There have been rumors and potential leaks of the uniform for a few months now but nothing has been certain. As described on the team’s website, the inaugural season had a very simple uniform:

… the Browns wore plain white helmets and sported white and brown jerseys with classy shadowboxed numbers.

The site does note that these jerseys were only worn for one season.

Could the reveal bring about a similar uniform? Could the Browns switch their iconic orange helmet for a white one as a part of this 75th-anniversary celebration?

It is possible that the July 24th reveal is not related to the uniforms but, at this time, it is the best guess.