brooks-koepka-continues-golf’s-biggest-rivalry-by-trolling-bryson-dechambeau-after-sudden-split-with-caddie

Brooks Koepka. Drew Hallowell/Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau and caddie Tim Tucker have reportedly split.

Brooks Koepka, DeChambeau’s arch-rival, wasted no time in taking a shot at the golfer.

Koepka and DeChambeau now have quite a history of trolling, and generally hating each other.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Brooks Koepka is not done bullying Bryson DeChambeau.

The hottest rivalry in golf wrote another chapter this week at the start of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club.

Before DeChambeau teed off in the first round on Thursday, it was reported that he and caddie Tim Tucker would be taking some time apart. Tucker had been on DeChambeau’s bag at the start of the week, but before the first round, something changed.

ESPN referred to the split as a “break” and noted that DeChambeau “did not specify how long the break would be.”

The golf podcast “No Laying Up” wrote on Twitter that “they are unlikely to work together again.”

Player-caddie splits are not uncommon in the sport, and DeChambeau and Tucker have parted ways once before, splitting up in 2017 before reuniting in 2018. However, by the sound of things, this split could be for real.

After the news broke, Koepka, who is not playing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, wasted no time in needling his rival with a post on Twitter, talking up the great relationship with his caddie, Ricky Elliott.

“Couldn’t do it without my guy Rick!” Koepka wrote. “Best friend and greatest caddie to do it! @RickyElliott appreciation day!”

The shot from Koepka is just the latest in an ongoing crossfire that began more than two years ago between the two players.

Sparks first flew between the two players in 2019 when Koepka fired shots at DeChambeau for his slow play. From there, things escalated fast.

Bryson mocked Brooks for lacking six-pack abs. Brooks mocked Bryson for lacking in major victories.

Then, after DeChambeau bulked up during quarantine, Koepka not-so-subtlely accused him of using steroids by tweeting a GIF from HBO’s “Eastbound and Down.”

Most recently, Koepka showed open disdain for DeChambeau in a leaked interview during which Koepka lost his train of thought simply seeing DeChambeau.

These guys hate each other, and whenever there is room for either to get a shot in, they’ll take it, as Koepka showed on Thursday.

While the two have yet to be paired together since their rivalry took off, both will be competing at the Open Championship at Royal St. George’s Golf Club starting July 15.

Read the original article on Insider