broadcom’s-software-president-departs,-duties-shift-to-ceo

The president of Broadcom Inc.’s software business is leaving the company for another job, with his responsibilities shifting to Chief Executive Hock Tan, according to a regulatory filing.

Thomas Krause is leaving to become CEO of the combined company of Citrix Systems Inc. and Tibco Software. Vista Equity Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp., the private-equity arm of Elliott Management Corp., in January agreed to buy Citrix for $16.5 billion, including debt, to combine the cloud-computing company with Tibco.