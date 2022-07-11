Home Business Broadcom’s Software President Departs, Duties Shift to CEO
The president of Broadcom Inc.’s software business is leaving the company for another job, with his responsibilities shifting to Chief Executive Hock Tan, according to a regulatory filing.

Thomas Krause is leaving to become CEO of the combined company of Citrix Systems Inc. and Tibco Software. Vista Equity Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp., the private-equity arm of Elliott Management Corp., in January agreed to buy Citrix for $16.5 billion, including debt, to combine the cloud-computing company with Tibco.

