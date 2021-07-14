britney-spears-wants-dad-charged-with-conservatorship-abuse:-‘it’s-f–king-cruelty’

Los Angeles (CNN) [Breaking news update, published at 6:32 p.m. ET]

Britney Spears said she wants her father and co-conservator of her estate, Jamie Spears, charged with abuse during a court hearing Wednesday.

“I would like to charge my father with conservatorship abuse,” said Spears, speaking to the court by phone, breaking down in tears at times.

“I want to press charges against my father today,” Spears said. “I want an investigation into my dad.”

Spears said she felt like her conservators were trying to kill her.