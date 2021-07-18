Britney Spears tears into her critics, father Jamie and conservatorship in scathing Instagram post – Fox News

Britney Spears is letting her feelings known.

On Saturday, the “Toxic” singer took to Instagram to slam her critics, father Jamie Spears and conservatorship in a scathing post.

“For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos … look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think !!!!” Spears began. “I’ve done that for the past 13 years … I’d much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn’t even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time … which I didn’t mind but it would have been nice to be able to go to the mother f–king spa !!!!”

The 39-year-old pop star continued: “And no I’m not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans … so I quit !!!!

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!” she added of her sister Jamie Lynn, who liked the Instagram post. “My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams … so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill … yet people still try !!!! I didn’t like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past … I’m way past all that and have been for a long time !!!!

“And for women who say it’s weird the way I still have hope for fairy tales … go f–k yourself !!!!” Spears stated. “As I said … hope is all I have right now … you’re lucky I post anything at all … if you don’t like what you see, unfollow me !!! People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is !!!! I’m gonna go read a mother f–king fairy tale now !!!! Psss if you don’t want to see my precious a– dancing in my living room or it’s not up to your standards … go read a f–king book.”

Along with her caption, Spears shared a quote that reads: “Take me as I am or kiss my a– eat s–t and step on legos.”

Reps for Jamie Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Spears’ post comes just one day after she slammed people “who never showed up for” her.

On Friday evening, she again took to Instagram to share her thoughts alongside an image of text that read: “Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask.”

“There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support,” she wrote in the caption . “There’s nothing worse than that !!!!”

The star continued: “How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ????”

The “ Crossroads ” actress did not specify who exactly she was referring to, but noted that the subjects know who they are.

” … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!!” Spears continued. “If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny ….”

It was a big week for Spears as her new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, was approved by the court. The change in representation came after her bombshell testimony last month in which she railed against her father Jamie and the conservatorship that he has overseen since 2008.

In the testimony, she called the conservatorship “abusive” and said it’s left her “traumatized.”

During a hearing on Wednesday , Rosengart said he plans to file a motion to remove Jamie as Spears’ conservator very soon.

