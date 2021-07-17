Britney Spears slams loved ones for lack of support in conservatorship battle: ‘Did you put your hand out when I was drowning?’ – Yahoo Entertainment

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 11: Singer Britney Spears walks the red carpet at the 2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 11, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Britney Spears just shut down supporters who, she claims, didn’t speak out when she needed it most.

The “…Baby, One More Time” singer — who is locked in a fierce legal battle to end her 13 year conservatorship overseen by her father Jamie Spears — took to Instagram on Friday, July 16 to pen an angry post addressed to unnamed people who stayed silent.

The Crossroads star posted the quote “Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask,” alongside the lengthy caption.

“There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that,” she wrote. “How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ????”

Spears added that those who the post is about already know who they are.

“You actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly,” she continued. “If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny.”

Spears added plenty of middle finger emojis to really drive the point home.

Though Spears did not address the note to anyone in particular, fans in the comment section were quick to point out that her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, had recently posted a video showing support for Spears . Jamie Lynn has faced criticism for not speaking out about her father’s involvement in Spears’ conservatorship as well as for allegedly benefiting financially from Spears’ situation, which she has vehemently denied.

Just this week, Spears was granted the right to hire a new attorney of her choosing in order to pursue the end of the conservatorship. Former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart will represent the artist moving forward.

In a statement in court, Spears said she is “scared” of her father Jamie Spears. She declared, “I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse.”

