Britney Spears shows off toned bikini body amid conservatorship battle – Fox News

Pop star Britney Spears showed off her toned bikini body Wednesday on Instagram after a judge denied her request to have Jamie Spears removed from her conservatorship.

Spears posed in three different bikinis in the video. She captioned it with kiss emojis.

After showing off her bikini body, Spears shared another video of herself dancing in heels.

“My first time dancing in heels in a while … my new lil project,” she wrote in her caption.

Britney Spears has been battling Jamie and Lynne Spears for control of her finances for years.

Spears’ request to have her father removed from her conservatorship was denied by a judge on Wednesday.

“The conservator’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice,” court documents obtained by Fox News stated.

Jamie has controlled Britney’s finances since 2008. She recently argued she “shouldn’t be in a conservatorship” in a bombshell testimony that reignited the #FreeBritney movement.

“I shouldn’t be in a conservatorship if I can work and provide money and work for myself and pay other people,” Britney told Judge Brenda Penny. “It makes no sense.”

“What state allows people to own another person’s money and account and threaten them in saying, ‘You can’t spend your money unless we do what we want you to do’?” she said at the time. “And I’m paying them.”