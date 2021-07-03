July 3, 2021 | 5:29pm

Lynne Spears is torn when it comes to daughter Britney’s conservatorship, as the pop star largely blames her father — Lynne’s husband Jamie — for her misery. Getty Images

Lynne Spears, mother of pop star Britney Spears, is torn over her “mixed feelings” regarding her daughter’s conservatorship battle — a fight that led the singer to call 911 the night before her bombshell testimony.

“I got mixed feelings about everything,” Lynne, 66, confessed to journalists Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino in a new report from The New Yorker. “I don’t know what to think … It’s a lot of pain, a lot of worry.”

Lynne reportedly “spoke in a whisper” while on the phone with Farrow and Tolentino and “declined to answer detailed questions about the case.”

She also apologized after telling them she might have to “hang up abruptly” if a family member entered the room.

“I’m good. I’m good at deflecting,” she added.

The piece also claims the 39-year-old “Toxic” singer called 911 the night before she pled her case to have the conservatorship terminated.

Britney Spears and mother Lynne Spears in 2000. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

According to the publication, Spears called the emergency line to report herself as a victim of abuse in her conservatorship, a call they confirmed through Ventura County law enforcement and a close friend.

The following day, she testified that her family, namely her father Jamie Spears, should be sued over the terms over her conservatorship.

“I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you,” she said during her 23-minute statement. “I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them. I want to be able to be heard on what they did to me by making me keep this in for so long. It is not good for my heart. I’ve been so angry, and I cry every day.”

Jamie, who has had control over much of Britney’s personal life and finances over the years, has denied mismanaging the pop star’s career as one of her conservators.