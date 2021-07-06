britney-spears’-longtime-manager-larry-rudolph-resigns,-citing-singer’s-desire-to-retire

(CNN) Britney Spears’ manager of 25 years, Larry Rudolph, has resigned.

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed the news to CNN.

Rudolph’s letter of resignation was sent to Spears’ father Jamie Spears and to the conservator of her person, Jodi Montgomery.

“It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus,” Rudolph wrote in the letter first obtained by Deadline. “Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire.”

CNN has reached out to Spears’ publicist for comment on her potential plans to make her work hiatus permanent.