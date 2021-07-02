July 1, 2021 | 6:22pm | Updated July 1, 2021 | 6:23pm

A group of Republican House members invited Britney Spears Wednesday to address Congress, saying that her conservatorship battle could influence policy and give “hope to millions.”

The letter, signed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Burgess Owens and Andy Biggs, noted the “obvious financial, emotional and psychological abuse” at the hands of Spears’ conservators, and said her testimony could “advance social, political, and criminal justice reform.”

“Ms. Spears: You have been mistreated by America’s legal system. We want to help. The United States Congress should hear your story and be inspired to bipartisan action. What happened to you should never happen to any other American,” the letter read.

“Your story is so powerful, and the admiration of your achievements so great, you (and perhaps only you) can blow that door wide open, giving hope to millions.”

The lawmakers’ invite came a day after the singer lost her bid to have her “abusive” father Jamie Spears removed from her 13-year conservatorship Wednesday, leaving the 39-year-old’s estranged dad in charge of her substantial finances and business affairs.

Spears’ ongoing plight — which spawned the “Free Britney” movement and sparked outrage across the globe — seems to have brought both sides of the aisle together.

A group of Republican House members invited Britney Spears to address Congress. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

In a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice on Thursday, Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bob Casey said the conservatorship system is “substantially lacking” in data, “hindering policymakers and advocates’ efforts to understand gaps and abuses in the system.”

“Ms. Spears’ case has shined a light on longstanding concerns from advocates who have underscored the potential for financial and civil rights abuses of individuals placed under guardianship or conservatorship,” the senators wrote in the joint letter.

Britney Spears lost her bid to have her “abusive” father Jamie Spears removed from her conservatorship. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Spears lost her bid to have her 68-year-old father jailed for his “abusive” control over her life and estimated $60 million fortune. The signer claimed she had been drugged, forced to take birth control and perform under duress.

Jamie Spears has denied the accusations and said he has had nothing to do with the conservatorship for years.

The Los Angeles Superior Court ruled Wednesday that Jamie Spears — who lives in a trailer — will remain co-conservator for now, finding the singer was “substantially unable to manage his or her financial resources or to resist fraud or undue influence,” Variety reported.

Another hearing in the case will reportedly be held later this month.