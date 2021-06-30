britney-spears-has-been-pushing-her-attorney-to-petition-to-end-her-conservatorship-in-days-since-hearing

(CNN) In the week since Britney Spears’ bombshell court hearing in which she asked to terminate her nearly 13-year court-ordered conservatorship, CNN has learned from a source close to the singer’s family that she has “begged” her attorney, Samuel Ingham, III to file a petition to end the arrangement once and for all.

“Britney has spoken to Sam multiple times since last week and she has asked him point-blank, once again, to file the paperwork to end this,” this source told CNN.

A second source close to Spears confirmed that the singer, who has been vacationing in Hawaii, had spoken to Ingham and urged him to move forward with the necessary legal efforts.

Ingham has yet to file the petition, but two sources with knowledge of the situation say that a filing could be imminent.

Ingham didn’t respond to detailed questions from CNN.