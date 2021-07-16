Britney Spears gets to choose her own lawyer 13 years later – MARCA.com

Following a long legal battle over Britney Spears’ legal conservatorship, the Los Angeles Supreme Court has voted on the artist’s case and has come to the conclusion that she has the right to choose her own lawyer.

The man chosen to represent Britney will be Mathew Rosengart, who has also represented Steven Spielberg and Sean Penn in the past. His goal will be to end Britney‘s legal conservatorship that her father, Jamie Spears, currently holds.

“Now and in recent years, the person under conservatorship is capable of taking care of themselves and, in fact, within the parameters of conservatorship, has made literally millions of dollars as an international celebrity,” said Britney‘s mother, who came out in support of her daughter.

Samuel Ingham has been the singer’s lawyer since 2008. After being appointed by court, he is now stepping aside after Spears alleged that he had discouraged her from speaking out, and that her conservatorship was an abusive environment, preventing her from having independence over her life.