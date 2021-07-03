Britney Spears’ co-conservator Bessemer Trust to address court after asking to be removed from case – Fox News

Bessemer Trust Co.’s ex parte request to be removed as Britney Spears’ co-conservator will be considered by the Los Angeles Superior Court.

Just a day after news broke that the company filed a motion asking to be removed from the case, a judge has agreed to consider the motion.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News on Friday, a hearing will take place on July 14, 2021, to address the matter.

In the documents, “changed circumstances” are cited as Bessemer’s reasoning for wishing to be removed from the case.

BRITNEY SPEARS’ CO-CONSERVATOR BESSEMER TRUST ASKS TO BE REMOVED

Reps for the company did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Bessemer Trust Co. has requested to be removed from Britney Spears’ conservatorship and a judge has agreed to consider their motion. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

In the docs filed asking to withdraw from the case, Bessemer said that Spears’ bombshell testimony on June 23 made them reconsider.

“As a result of the conservatee’s testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the conservatorship,” said the docs. “Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes.”

BRITNEY SPEARS’ REQUEST TO REMOVE FATHER AS CONSERVATOR SHOT DOWN BY JUDGE

In her testimony, Spears asked judge Brenda Penny to terminate the conservatorship, which has seen her father oversee her estate, finances and everyday life since 2008. Bessemer was named as a co-conservator last year, but TMZ recently reported that the popstar’s court-appointed attorney Sam Ingham had yet to file paperwork solidifying Bessemer’s position.

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie, was set to serve as co-conservator with Bessemer Trus Co. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Among several other claims, Spears alleged that the conservatorship is “abusive” and left her “traumatized.” She claimed that she was once locked in a small Beverly Hills rehab center and is blocked from removing contraception from her body.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

On Thursday, Penny shot down Spears’ request to remove Jamie as a co-conservator from her case.