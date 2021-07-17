July 17, 2021 | 10:10am

Britney Spears is calling out friends and family who’ve only shown support since her June conservatorship testimony. Getty Images

Britney Spears has found plenty of public support in her efforts to end her eight-year conservatorship, but it may be too little, too late for some.

The singer took to Instagram Friday night to call out friends and family members who’ve come out in support of the star only after her bombshell testimony, saying their “righteous” behavior feels insincere.

“There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!!,” Spears, 39, began the lengthy note.

“How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? ,” she went on. “How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO.”

While she didn’t name names, she believes many are only publicly supporting her now to “save face.”

“if you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!! If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny …. 🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼 and have a good day.”

Spears’ lengthy caption accompanied a text post, reading, “Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even asked.” Instagram

She added, “PS if you’re reading this today and you can relate …. I’m sorry because I know what it’s like … and I send you my love 💋💋💋 !!!!”

The captioned accompanied a text post, reading, “Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even asked.”

Fans within her comment section overwhelmingly believe the star is referring to her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, as many think she’s known the “abusive” state of Britney’s conservatorship for years and chose to remain silent.

“jamie lynn spears is shaking in her cowboy boots right now,” wrote one Britney fan, with another adding, “JAMIE LYNN IS SINKING.”

Jamie Lynn claims she didn’t speak up until after Britney’s testimony because she believed the “Womanizer” singer should’ve been the first to tell her own story.

Jamie Lynn Spears photographed with sister Britney Spears. Splash News

“The only reason I haven’t [spoken] before is because I felt like until my sister was able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn’t my place and it wasn’t the right thing to do,” the actress had said.

The “Zoey 101” star also curbed rumors of a family feud when she shared a box of toys Britney sent to her children last weekend.

Other fans guessed the star could’ve been referring to her own mother, Lynn Spears, or even ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, who issued an apology to the star back in February for contributing to the decline of her public image during the early aughts.

“Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right,” he said after her June testimony.