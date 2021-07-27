Britney Spears begins legal proceedings to replace her father as her conservator – MARCA.com

This Monday, Britney Spears‘ new lawyer Mathew Rosengart petitioned a US court for a new accountant to be conservator of Spears‘ estate.

This appointment would nullify Spears‘ father Jamie‘s powers over her.

“There might well come a time when the court will be called upon to consider whether the conservatorship should be terminated in its entirety and whether – in addition to stripping his daughter of her dignity, autonomy, and certain fundamental liberties – Mr. Spears is also guilty of actions that would warrant surcharges, damages, or other legal action against him”, said Rosengart.

For now, Britney Spears‘ representative has asked that her finances be controlled by Jason Rubin, an accounting expert who specialises in managing “complex trust portfolios”.

The lawyer has also requested the authority to allow the singer to take on new jobs – be it television performances, concerts or recordings – rests with Rubin and not with her father.

The petition indicates that Britney‘s finances consist of 56.3 million dollars in property and 2.7m dollars in cash.