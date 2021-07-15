british-open-2021:-how-to-watch,-favorites,-round-1-tee-times-and-pairings

British Open: How to watch, favorites, Round 1 tee times and pairings originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The oldest event in golf will return to Royal St. George’s Club as the 2021 Open Championship kicks off on Thursday, July 15. The 149th edition of the tournament will feature a star-studded field, as over 150 of the world’s best golfers compete in the final major Championship this year.

A number of golfers have withdrawn from the Open Championship due to COVID-19. Bubba Watson announced on Sunday that he would not compete after having direct exposure to someone who tested positive. Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama also withdrew, citing a recent COVID-19 diagnosis that hindered his ability to practice ahead of the championship. On Monday, 2015 Open champion Zach Johnson withdrew after testing positive for COVID-19.

Reigning champion Shane Lowry will look to defend his title, but all eyes should be on Jon Rahm, who is looking to bounce back after losing his No. 1 ranking at the Scottish Open last weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2021 Open Championship:

How can I watch the 2021 Open Championship?

The 2021 Open Championship begins on Thursday, July 15, and ends on Sunday, July 18.

Thursday, July 15:

1:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. ET: Peacock Premium

4 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET: Live coverage on Golf Channel and Peacock Premium

3 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET: Featured groups on Peacock

5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET: Holes 14-16 on Peacock

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET: Live coverage on Peacock Premium

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET: “Live from the Open” on Golf Channel

Friday, July 16:

1:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. ET: Peacock Premium

4 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET: Live coverage on Golf Channel and Peacock Premium

3 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET: Featured groups on Peacock

5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET: Holes 14-16 on Peacock

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET: Live coverage on Peacock Premium

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET: “Live from the Open” on Golf Channel

Saturday, July 17:

5 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET: Live coverage on Golf Channel and Peacock Premium

6 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET: Featured groups on Peacock

7 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET: Holes 14-16 on Peacock

7 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET: Live coverage on NBC and Peacock Premium

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET: “Live from the Open” on Golf Channel

Sunday, July 18:

4 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET: Live coverage on Golf Channel and Peacock Premium

5 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET: Featured groups on Peacock

6 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET: Holes 14-16 on Peacock

7 a.m to 2 p.m. ET: Live coverage on NBC and Peacock Premium

2 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET: “Live from the Open” on Golf Channel

What are the 2021 Open Championship pairs and tee times?

Here are the featured groups for Thursday’s opening round:

3:03 a.m. ET: Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Garrick Higgo

4:25 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Branden Grace

4:58 a.m. ET: Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm, Louis Oosthuizen

5:20 a.m. ET: Dustin Johnson, Will Zalatoris, Justin Rose

9:59 a.m. ET: Xander Schauffele, Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler

10:10 a.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott

10:21 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Cameron Smith

You can check out the full list of tee times here.

Who has the best odds to win the 2021 Open Championship?

Rahm is the current favorite to win the Open Championship at +800, according to our partner, PointsBet Sportsbook. The next-closest golfer behind Rahm is Brooks Koepka with +1600 odds. Koepka finished tied for fourth at the 2019 Open Championship.

Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele are tied for third-best odds at +1800.

Lowry, the defending Open champion, has +4000 odds of repeating.

Rickie Fowler could be a sleeper pick at +7000. He tied for fourth at the 2011 Open, which also took place at Royal St. George’s, and tied for second in 2014 and sixth in 2019.

Phil Mickelson, who won the Claret Jug in 2013, stunned the world when he won the PGA Championship in May, becoming the oldest player to win a major. But he enters this year’s Open with +10000 odds of winning as he seeks his seventh career major championship.

Here are the odds for the 2021 Open Championship:

Jon Rahm, +800

Brooks Koepka, +1600

Jordan Spieth, +1800

Xander Schauffele, +1800

Justin Thomas, +2000

Dustin Johnson, +2200

Rory McIlroy, +2200

Collin Morikawa, +3000

Patrick Reed, +3000

Viktor Hovland, +3000

Louis Oosthuizen, +3300

Patrick Cantlay, +3300

Tyrrell Hatton, +3300

Bryson DeChambeau, +3500

Matthew Fitzpatrick, +4000

Paul Casey, +4000

Shane Lowry, +4000

Tommy Fleetwood, +4500

Lee Westwood, +5000

Scottie Scheffler, +5000

Tony Finau, +5000

Branden Grace, +6000

Daniel Berger, +6000

Marc Leishman, +6000

Sergio Garcia, +6000

Cameron Smith, +6600

Justin Rose, +6600

Harris English, +7000

Joaquin Niemann, +7000

Rickie Fowler, +7000

Webb Simpson, +7000

Abraham Ancer, +7500

Ian Poulter, +7500

Adam Scott, +8000

Jason Day, +8000

Robert MacIntyre, +8000

Will Zalatoris, +8000

Alexander Noren, +9000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, +9000

Garrick Higgo, +9000

Lucas Herbert, +9000

Jason Kokrak, +10000

Phil Mickelson, +10000

