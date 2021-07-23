Home NEWS British lawmaker thrown out for calling Boris Johnson a liar
British lawmaker thrown out for calling Boris Johnson a liar

Dawn Butler, an MP for Britain’s Labour Party, was thrown out for breaking the rules in the House of Commons.

Dawn Butler, an MP for Britain’s Labour Party, was thrown out for breaking the rules in the House of Commons.

