British Deputy High Commissioner commends Guinness Nigeria’s tax compliance, job creation and scholarship scheme – Guardian

L-R: Acting Site Manager, Benin Brewery Guinness Nigeria Plc, Everest Oghinim; Corporate Relations Director/ Company Secretary, Guinness Nigeria Plc, Rotimi Odusola; “Undergraduate Scholarship Scheme” beneficiary, Eguasa Augustine and British Deputy High Commissioner in Lagos, Ben Llewellyn-Jones and during the British Commissions’ official visit to Guinness Benin Brewery and official presentation of scholarships to beneficiaries of the Guinness “Undergraduate Scholarship Scheme” in Benin City.

The British Deputy High Commissioner in Nigeria, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, has commended Guinness Nigeria PLC for promoting job creation and scholarship schemes in the country.

Llewellyn-Jones, gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the Guinness Nigeria site in Benin, which coincided with the Guinness Nigeria Scholarship Award Ceremony held recently.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin after the visit, the British DHC also commended the Guinness Benin office for being a credible taxpayer to the Edo State Government. He said “Guinness Nigeria Benin is a big employer, taxpayer and it is contributing massively to the state and country.

“It is a British business and we are keen that it gets all the support it needs to enable it grow, expand and continue to support jobs in Nigeria. We are impressed with the team and its management style and we are really supportive of its future”.



He assured of the high commission’s support to address the challenges affecting the running of the day to day activities of the company in Nigeria.

Also speaking with NAN, Mr Rotimi Odusola, Corporate Relations Director/Company Secretary, Guinness Nigeria Plc, said the visit of the British DHC to the company’s Benin site and participation in the Scholarship presentation was notable.

Odusola said the Annual Guinness Nigeria Scholarship scheme is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility programs to support students across the country and especially from the company’s host communities, in their education and lessen the financial strain on their families.

“21 undergraduates from tertiary institutions in the country were given cash awards each at this ceremony under the 2021 Scholarship scheme,” he said.

Aside the scholarships, Odusola said the company also extended its corporate social responsibilities to many communities through the provision of potable water, economic empowerment schemes and eye care programs.

He noted that Guinness Nigeria had continued to create jobs for over 180,000 people in its value chain and source of livelihood to over 27,000 sorghum farmers.

He added that the Edo State Internal Revenue Service recently commended Guinness Nigeria PLC, Benin office for its compliance with tax obligations in the state.

Two of the beneficiaries of the Scholarship scheme, Master Richard Eromosele, and Master Larry Eguasa, from Oregbeni, the host community to Guinness Nigeria Plc, Benin site, commended and thanked the company for its support to their academic pursuit.

