british-cyclist-equals-tour-de-france-record

(CNN) Mark Cavendish raced to his 34th stage win at the Tour de France on Friday to equal the record held by the legendary Belgium cyclist Eddy Merckx.

The victory was Cavendish’s fourth stage win at this year’s race. The Brit still has two opportunities to break the record before the race reaches Paris on July 18.

“The boys were incredible, I can’t believe it. I was so on the limit in the end,” said Cavendish after the Tour’s stage 13, adding no rider could be compared to Merckx.

“My dream as a kid was to win one stage on the Tour de France and I worked so hard for it. If any one of my wins can inspire kids to ride the Tour de France that’s what means the most to me.”

The win looked in jeopardy with 36 kilometers to go when Cavendish suffered a flat tire, but he was able to rejoin the peloton and position himself for the victory.