british-airways-to-cut-over-10,000-flights

LONDON— British Airways is cutting more than 10,000 flights through the rest of the summer flying season and into the winter, threatening to extend the aviation industry’s chaotic postpandemic recovery in Europe into next year.

The airline said it is cutting flights to comply with an extension of London Heathrow Airport’s cap on departing passengers. It has also revised down its flying schedule from November through March, consolidating same-day flights to destinations and offering to rebook affected passengers on other airlines according to availability, it said in a statement Monday.

