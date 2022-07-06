Home Business British Airways Slashes More Than 10,000 Flights Amid Industry Staffing Shortages
British Airways Slashes More Than 10,000 Flights Amid Industry Staffing Shortages

British Airways is scrapping another 10,300 flights from its summer schedule as airlines contend with a resurgence in travel demand that has overwhelmed operators.

The airline’s cancellations have been mounting, starting with an initial 8,000 return flights scrapped at the start of the summer season. On Tuesday British Airways said it was canceling more than 1,000 more. Including the 10,300 announced on Wednesday, the carrier has now reduced its flying schedule by about 30,000 flights, representing some 13% of its originally planned capacity.

