british-airways-halts-ticket-sales-on-some-heathrow-routes

LONDON— British Airways is temporarily halting ticket sales on all domestic and European routes from London Heathrow Airport to cope with passenger restrictions at its primary hub, adding to the fallout from travel disruption seen across the industry this summer.

BA said the move was aimed at accommodating customers needing to rebook travel because of flight cancellations at the airport. The airline said Tuesday the halt on all so-called short-haul ticket sales would stay in place for flights through Aug. 15, and that it would then restrict sales on certain short- and long-haul flights operating through Sept. 11.