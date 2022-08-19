british-actor,-idris-elba-acknowledges-ikorodu-bois-for-impressive-recreation-of-his-movie-(video)

Popular Nigerian skit-makers, Ikorodu Bois, have been recognized by British actor, Idris Elba, for recreating his movie.

The youngsters, famous for recreating scenes from music videos and top movies, made an impressive recreation of Idris Elba’s new movie, Beast.

The comic group recreated the movie’s trailer using interesting props that mirrored some of the scenes from the movie.

The actor was impressed by the creative piece as they showed him on a video call and he commended their talents.

While sharing the video on their Instagram page, Ikorodu Bois said it was a dream come true for them to speak with the award-winning thespian.

“We had the chance to show @idriselba our version of #beastmovie and he definitely love it!!!🤩🤩❤️❤️❤️ we love you @idriselba”, they captioned the video.

Watch video below,

A while ago, Ikorodu Bois featured on a billboard on the ever-busy Times Square in New York.

The popular group which consists of 3 boys, are known to recreate movie scenes, music videos, viral videos of celebrities as well as loved up moments shared by entertainers with their partners.

The little lads’ appearance on the bioreports Square’s billboard is courtesy of Netflix — the movie-production company that has a number of times, revealed how impressed they are with the young boys craft.

On the billboard was a short video collection of the boys while at work with their director, who is the elder brother to two members of the group.