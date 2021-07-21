Home ENTERTAINMENT Britain’s Prince George marks eighth birthday with a grin – Reuters
Britain's Prince George marks eighth birthday with a grin – Reuters

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
britain’s-prince-george-marks-eighth-birthday-with-a-grin-–-reuters

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) – Prince William and his wife Kate released a new photograph of their son Prince George with a beaming smile to mark his eighth birthday on Thursday.

The photograph taken by his mother, shows the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first child perched on a Land Rover.

George, who is third-in-line to the throne, is wearing a blue and orange striped polo shirt with blue shorts and is grinning into the camera.

The photograph was taken earlier this month in Norfolk, eastern England, Kensington Palace said.

