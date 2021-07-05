Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge in isolation after possible Covid-19 exposure – NBC News

LONDON — The Duchess of Cambridge is isolating at home after coming into contact with a person who later tested positive for Covid-19, Kensington Palace said on Monday.

Catherine, the wife of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson Prince William, was alerted on Friday that she would need to isolate.

“Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home,” the palace said in a statement.

Kate, as she is less formally known, attended both Wimbledon and the Euros soccer tournament in London last week. She tested herself with the lateral flow tests before each of the events, the palace said.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sits in the Royal Box on Centre Court on day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 2, 2021 Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP

She has received both Covid-19 vaccinations and tests twice a week with lateral flow rapid tests, the palace said.

The U.K. has one of the world’s top rates of inoculation with nearly 64 percent of the population having received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. However, recorded cases of the virus are surging, with daily case rates around the same level as they were in January. Vaccines are currently available for anyone over the age of 18.

Although hospitalizations have increased slightly, they are nowhere near the level seen during the wave of infections this past winter.

There are still some coronavirus restrictions in place in the U.K., with gatherings limited in size and masks required in public places indoors. The government has set July 19 as the target date to end all restrictions. This final lifting was originally scheduled for June 21 but was pushed back after the quick spread of the highly contagious delta variant, which was first discovered in India.

The U.K. has one of the highest coronavirus tolls in Europe, with more than 128,000 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test recorded. However, the country has also had one of the world’s quickest vaccine rollouts and was the first country to authorize the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in December.