Britain reports 29173 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, lower than a day earlier – Reuters UK

A man takes a swab sample for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from his son at a surge testing site in London, Britain, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) – Britain reported 29,173 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a fall from 31,795 a day earlier, while the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test dropped to 28 from 86 on Saturday, official data showed.

The number of new cases has been falling over the last five days in Britain, but officials have been cautious over whether this is a trend.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Alex Richardson and Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

