britain-princes-william-and-harry-put-feud-aside-to-unveil-princess-diana-statue

Reuters

Britain’s William and Harry put feud aside to unveil Princess Diana statue

British Princes William and Harry put their differences aside on Thursday when they unveiled a statue to their late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday, saying they hoped it would be a lasting memorial to her life and legacy. The brothers, whose falling-out has been the subject of intense media scrutiny, looked relaxed together as they revealed the statue they commissioned in honour of Diana in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace in central London, her former home. The bronze statue depicts Diana, who was killed in a Paris car crash in 1997, surrounded by three children, which Kensington Palace said represented “the universality and generational impact” of her work.