britain-princes-william-and-harry-put-feud-aside-to-unveil-princess-diana-statue

Reuters
Britain’s William and Harry put feud aside to unveil Princess Diana statue
British Princes William and Harry put their differences aside on Thursday when they unveiled a statue to their late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday, saying they hoped it would be a lasting memorial to her life and legacy. The brothers, whose falling-out has been the subject of intense media scrutiny, looked relaxed together as they revealed the statue they commissioned in honour of Diana in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace in central London, her former home. The bronze statue depicts Diana, who was killed in a Paris car crash in 1997, surrounded by three children, which Kensington Palace said represented “the universality and generational impact” of her work.
The Wrap
Piers Morgan Branded a ‘Hypocrite’ for Princess Diana Birthday Tribute
Piers Morgan set out to celebrate Princess Diana on what would’ve been her 60th birthday. But the tribute did not go over well with everyone. Commenters were quick to call out Morgan’s praise of “the people’s princess” as hypocritical given his “constant takedown” of her son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle. It all started when the TV presenter tweeted in honor of Princess Di’s birthday on Thursday morning, writing, “Princess Diana would have been 60 today. She was a charismatic, s
Town & Country
All the Photos of Prince Harry and Prince William at Princess Diana’s Statue Unveiling
On July 1, Prince Harry and Prince William reunited for the first time in three months to unveil a statue of their mother, Princess Diana. The last time William and Harry were together was in April, for their grandfather, Prince Philip’s funeral. This event has been a long time coming for the brothers, who began planning it in 2017, on the 20th anniversary year of Princess Diana’s death.
