Britain plans to end legal mandates for masks and social distancing on July 19, Boris Johnson says – The Washington Post

He cautioned that the pandemic was not over, but it was time for restrictions to end soon. He said this was possible because the vaccines were doing their job and protecting the population from infection and serious illness.

If the current trends hold, and Johnson suggested they would, then he expected the full reopening for July 19.

At that time, Johnson foresaw all night clubs, museums, theaters and sports arena allowed operate without capacity limits or distancing measures.

After the reopening, the government will no longer press people to work from home if they can. Customers will no longer be required to “check in” at pubs and restaurant or use government test-and-trace apps. If you want to crowd into a packed bar and fight the scrum for a pint at the counter, the government says that is up to you to decide whether to mask or not.

Though some buses, subways and taxis ask riders to wear masks, the government said it would not legally enforce the measures.

One newspaper called it “the big bang” of reopenings.

Scientific advisers said that after July 19, the government will essentially be treating covid-19 like seasonal flu.

The government will legally mandate that those who test positive for the virus must self-isolate. New rules regarding international travel and schools are expected later this week.

Ministers are now repeating the line that the public must now “learn to live with the virus,” which does raise the question of what people have been doing for the last 16 months, through three national lockdowns and 128,000 deaths.

In his remarks, Johnson urged the people to “act responsibly” and “exercise judgment” and “carefully manage” their risks.

Ministers concede that infections will likely rise when mandates are eased, but the government hopes that the number of hospitalizations and deaths will be limited by the ongoing vaccination campaign, one of the most successful in the world. Some 45 million people have had a first vaccine dose in Britain — about 85 percent of the adult population — and another 33 million have had their second.

Johnson’s plan to lift all restrictions applies only to England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are in charge of their own public health rules. Scotland may likely keep mask-wearing in place, for example, until a review in August.

Johnson’s decision to fully open for commerce, domestic travel and summer fun comes with risks. The prime minister has lifted lockdowns and eased measures in the past, only to see the virus come roaring back.

Britain may arguably be in the middle a third wave of infections now, with new cases soaring to 25,000 a day, twice the numbers seen in the much larger United States.

The rising cases, doubling every eight days, are driven by the delta variant, which was first detected in India. The new strain is now dominant in Britain and scientists estimate it may be 40 to 60 percent more transmissible than the alpha variant that was earlier predominant.

In sign of how widespread the new surge is, Kensington Palace on Monday said that Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, was now in isolation after last week coming into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home,” said the palace. Her last public event was a visit to Wimbledon on Friday.

Johnson’s move to make mask-wearing voluntary has been met with criticism by some scientists, who fear a surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

One researcher, Susan Michie, a psychologist at University College London, and a member of the government’s Sage committee of scientific advisers, tweeted: “Allowing community transmission to surge is like building new ‘variant factories’ at a very fast rate.”

Peter English, an expert in communicable disease and former editor of the journal Vaccines in Practice, told science reporters that“government ministers who have declared that they will not show consideration to vulnerable people by wearing a mask — and thereby encouraged others in this approach — have been hugely irresponsible, and shown a gross failure of leadership.”

The British Medical Association was urging the government to continue to advise the public to wear masks in public areas such as shops and public transport, and to stress the importance of good ventilation.

Britain now has a new health secretary, Sajid Javid, replacing Matt Hancock, who resigned in late June after a tabloid newspaper obtained footage of the married minister passionately kissing a top aide inside his office — violating the very social distancing rules he had written.

In contrast to Hancock’s more cautious approach, Javid is gung-ho to move forward and open the country fully. He acknowledged that some people will become sick and some will die, but said the pandemic is under control and it is time to move on.

“No date we choose comes with zero-risk for covid,” Javid told the House of Commons. “We cannot eliminate it, instead we have to learn to live with it.”

