bristol-central-center-donovan-clingan-commits-to-uconn

Jul. 3—UConn kicked off the Fourth of July weekend with some recruiting fireworks, as highly-regarded recruit Donovan Clingan announced he has committed to the Huskies.

Clingan broke the news on his Instagram account on Friday night after completing an official visit to Storrs.

In his post, he thanked the coaches that recruited him and his family.

“I would also like to thank my Dad for coming in after losing my mom and doing everything he could as a single parent,” wrote Clingan, whose mom Stacey passed away in 2018. “My family, they supported me from the start and I couldn’t thank them enough.

“To all the coaches who have coached me and all the trainers who have trained me, thank you for pushing me to be not only a good player but also a better person! With that being said, it was a hard decision, but I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Connecticut!!”

A 7-foot-1, 255-pound center out of Bristol Central, he joins four-star guard Corey Floyd Jr. in the Class of 2022 recruiting class.

The Huskies scored a significant recruiting victory. They had some stiff competition for Clingan, a top 50 recruit who also considered Michigan, Ohio State, Syracuse, Georgetown, Providence, Rutgers and Notre Dame.

Clingan was named the Gatorade Connecticut Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year after averaging 27.3 points, 17.2 rebounds, 5.8 blocks, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game as a junior while leading Bristol Central to an undefeated season and the state’s No. 1 ranking.

He started a two-day official visit to UConn on Thursday. Apparently, that visit helped convince Clingan to commit to the Huskies and coach Dan Hurley.

A Bristol native, Clingan joins the ranks of talented in-state players over the years who decided to stay close to home and play for the Huskies.

