Bring Kazuha To Your Mobile Device – TheGamer

Find out how to get a new live wallpaper featuring the beloved tranquil warrior of the Kaedehara Clan.

Your love of the Genshin Impact – the magical RPG that seems to have taken the world by stormterror – doesn’t have to end when you put down the controller, as players can now get a new live wallpaper featuring the beloved tranquil warrior of the Kaedehara Clan.

Since the character’s release June 29, 2021, Kaedehara Kazuha – a roving samurai with a troubled past – has seemed to be a favorite among Genshin’s millions of traveling fans. Kazuha’s popularity can be attracted to the complexity of the character, his backstory, as well as his overall design.

NEXT: Corina Boettger on Voicing Genshin Impact’s Paimon, TikTok Culture, And Acting With A Disability

Thanks to Nova Desktop – an immersive app developed by miHoYo Limited and features virtual actress, Lumi – can now download a live wallpaper featuring Kazuha called “Moonlit Breeze in the Night”. Nova Desktop is well-known amongst Genshin players, having over 12 thousand users and is available for Android devices via Google Play. The app offers many more live wallpapers featuring other Genshin characters, including one depicting Liyue Harbor with Eula.

In other Genshin gossip, it seems fans can expect Watsumi island to be included in the 2.1 update, as well as a new boss and a new fishing mechanic. Also, Teyvat treats may be coming to Japan in the form of an all-you-can-eat sweet collaboration. Mihoyo recently announced a pending partnership with dessert buffet Sweet Paradise. The impact of Genshin on fans doesn’t end there as one couple gleefully took the #genshinislife hashtag literally when at their magical gender reveal party.

Genshin Impact is currently available on Windows, Android, iOS, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 for free, and get ready to bake those moon pies on the Switch, as it is set to be released for Nintendo at the end of this year or the beginning of 2022.

NEXT: I Wish Genshin Impact Would Acknowledge My Party Choices

Scarlett Johansson Is Not Your Girl Boss Johansson’s lawsuit is not a female issue; it’s a class issue.

Read Next

About The Author