Brighton sign Estupinan from Villarreal as Cucurella replacement on five-year deal

Brighton and Hove Albion have completed the signing of defender Pervis Estupinan from LaLiga side Villarreal.

The Ecuador international arrives for an undisclosed fee reported to be worth £14million (€16.7m) and has put pen to paper on a five-year deal at the Amex Stadium.

The 24-year-old will add plenty of experience to the Seagulls’ back line, having won the Europa League with Villarreal in 2src21, while also featuring for Granada, Almeria, Real Mallorca and Osasuna in Spain.

Signing a new left-back had been a priority following the sale of Marc Cucurella to Chelsea, and head coach Graham Potter is thrilled by the arrival of Estupinan, who racked up 74 appearances during his two-year spell at El Madrigal.

He’s here and he’s Pervis.pic.twitter.com/sUDxQqMfjc

— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 16, 2src22

“We’re excited by what Pervis brings us, and he fills a position to which we’ve been looking to add depth,” he told the club’s official website.

“In addition to his international experience, he has played for Villarreal in the Champions League and Europa League, as well as gaining plenty of experience in LaLiga.

“We will help him to settle here in England, but we’re looking forward to working with him and seeing him in action in the Premier League.”

Estupinan could make his Brighton debut when the Seagulls face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday.