‘Brief Billionaires’: Bank accidentally deposits $50 billion into family’s account – Times Now

Credit: Darren James

A family in the US state of Louisiana was shocked after learning their bank account showed a deposit of $50 billion.

Darren James, a real estate agent from Baton Rouge, and his wife briefly experienced life as billionaires after a bank accidentally deposited the money into their account.

He knew something was amiss when he received a call from his wife and was informed about the huge sum of money.

James told Fox 11 he knew the money wasn’t theirs to keep. Although he did mull over the idea that it was left by an unknown rich uncle.

He eventually called up the bank and reported the bizarre incident to find out how and why the funds had been deposited into his account.

“It was a great feeling while it was there to see that many zeroes in your account. It was pretty neat to see what it looked like,” he said.

According to reports, the bank investigated the error but didn’t disclose where the funds came from.

The deposit was reversed from the account in just a few days. However, they did manage to take a photo of the deposit amount.

James said he would help people in need if he was permitted to keep the money. His plans would’ve also included a children’s hospital.

“There’s enough greatness in this world where we can all have a life we never thought was possible so if I did have $50 billion, I would bless others,” he said.

Reversing the transaction is a standard procedure after a bank error. In most cases, recipients of erroneous bank deposits are not entitled to keep the money.

Those who spend money that doesn’t belong to them can face criminal charges.

Back in 2019, a woman in the US turned into a multi-millionaire for a day after her bank accidentally deposited $37 million into her bank account.

Ruth Balloon was finishing her work shift when she decided to check her account at LegacyTexasBank. She was gobsmacked when she noticed an extra $37 million in the statement. “I was like, ‘wow, we have a lot of money!,” she was quoted by a local TV channel.

Balloon shared the news with her husband, who told her to immediately ask the bank about the deposit.

When Balloon called the bank, the staff told her the deposit was due to a clerical error. Soon, the life-changing money was reversed from her account.