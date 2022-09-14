Bridget Otoo Shares Story Of How A Neighbour Was Shot By Armed Robbers Days After Police Ignored His Previous Reports Of Robbery

Media personality Bridget Otoo has shared a sad story of how one of her neighbors was shot by armed robbers in his house days after he was ignored by the police on a previous robbery report.According to Bridget Otoo, her neighbour lodged a complaint to the police at Community 25 about a robbery incident that happened in his house the previous week but the police ignored him.

READ ALSO: Reggie Rockstone Is Not Celebrated Because He Has Not Nurtured Any Talent – Mr Logic SaysBridget disclosed that the armed robbers came back a few days after robbing the man to shoot him and his family. He further disclosed that the man is currently battling for his life in the emergency ward of a hospital.

She tweeted, “

My neighbor reported to the Devtraco @GhPoliceService in the community 25 a week ago that thieves had broken into their home. The police never went to check the scene. Today @2:30 am the armed robbers came back and shot the man in the family, he’s at the emergency now!”

“Their daughter works for me. This is really tragic, they are a poor family who is taking care of someone’s home. @GhPoliceService Justice shouldn’t be about who has money and who doesn’t. You must pursue all cases even when they are poor!”

Perhaps if the @GhPoliceService had gone there when they first reported, they would have advised them on what to do but they let this poor family face this alone! I pray the man survives his gunshot wounds since it’s on his face. I’m really terrified, sad, and heartbroken by this.

READ ALSO: Marriage Is About Friendship, Respect His Freedom – Empress GiftyPerhaps if the @GhPoliceService had gone there when they first reported, they would have advised them on what to do but they let this poor family face this alone! I pray the man survives his gunshot wounds since it’s on his face. I’m really terrified, sad and heartbroken by this.

— B. by Sekumba (@Bridget_Otoo) July 13, 2022 source: http://www.-

–