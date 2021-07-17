Bridgerton Season 2 Resumes Production | Screen Rant – Screen Rant

The second season of Bridgerton has resumed production after postponing shooting for a day due to on-set COVID-19 cases. The Netflix series premiered last December and rapidly transformed into a pop culture phenomenon. Produced by Shonda Rhimes, who signed a multiyear deal with the streaming platform, the show garnered enthusiastic word-of-mouth praise from viewers. According to Netflix, 82 million households tuned in for Bridgerton, making it the most-watched series of all time for the service. A few months after its debut, Netflix renewed the show for three more seasons. Based on novels by Julia Quinn, each installment focuses on an individual member of the Bridgerton family in Regency-era London.

The first season of Bridgerton introduced viewers to Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest daughter of the titular family. A hopeless romantic at heart, Daphne begins the social season with a desire to find a husband who will treat her with both respect and love. During this time, she crosses paths with Simon Bassett, the Duke of Hastings. The two spend the majority of the series verbally sparring and, eventually, falling in love. Although prolonged miscommunication forces the pair to remain separate for an extended interval, Daphne and Simon finally reunite. By the end of the season, the couple has wed and given birth to a young son.

According to TheWrap, production for the second season of Bridgerton temporarily paused for a day after a few cases of COVID-19 broke out on set. It has been confirmed that the Netflix show adhered to all UK health and safety protocols relating to COVID-19. At this time, no cast members have tested positive. Currently, Bridgerton filming has resumed.

The upcoming second season will follow Daphne’s older brother, Anthony, as he navigates familial and financial pressures in London. Sex Education star Simone Ashley has been cast to play his new love interest, Kate Sharma. During the finale of the first season, Anthony struggled to manage his heartbreak after ending his relationship with opera singer, Siena. Deciding that love was nothing but a cruel distraction, he informed Daphne and Simon of his intention to find a suitable viscountess. Rather than follow his heart, Anthony plans to marry in order to fulfill his familial duties as the new patriarch.

Considering Bridgerton’s penchant for melodrama and intrigue, it is likely that nothing will go according to plan for the viscount. While Anthony claims that he will wed as a matter of duty, it will be exciting to see how Kate Sharma sweeps him off his feet. As Daphne herself can attest to, love abides by no rules or schedules.

