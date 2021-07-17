‘Bridgerton’ Halts Filming Season 2 After Second Positive COVID-19 Test In A Week – HuffPost

“Bridgerton” has paused filming Season 2 after two people on set tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few days.

Shondaland’s hit Netflix period drama initially halted production for 24 hours on Thursday after a crew member tested positive, Deadline reported on Saturday.

Production resumed on Friday but was paused again on Saturday due to another person contracting COVID-19. A spokesperson for Netflix did not say whether the second person who contracted the virus was a cast or crew member and declined to provide additional details to HuffPost.

Rather pleasing news indeed – this author requests the honor of your presence as we celebrate an exciting 12 #Emmy nominations for Bridgerton 🐝 I predict a buzzy day for our dear Ton… pic.twitter.com/6D0Nru08mH — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) July 13, 2021

“Bridgerton” is the first scripted Netflix show to come out of the multi-year deal struck between the streaming service and Shonda Rhimes’ production company, Shondaland.

The Regency drama — which Netflix has said is its “biggest series ever” — racked up 12 Emmy nominations on Tuesday. Shondaland and Netflix announced in May that the “Bridgerton” universe was expanding with an upcoming limited series prequel about a young Queen Charlotte.

The series is set and filmed in the United Kingdom. Cases of COVID-19 in England have risen to one in 95 — the highest prevalence since February —according to a Friday report by Britain’s Office for National Statistics, Reuters reported.