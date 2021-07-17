Home ENTERTAINMENT ‘Bridgerton’ Halts Filming Season 2 After Second Positive COVID-19 Test In A Week – HuffPost
ENTERTAINMENT

‘Bridgerton’ Halts Filming Season 2 After Second Positive COVID-19 Test In A Week – HuffPost

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
‘bridgerton’-halts-filming-season-2-after-second-positive-covid-19-test-in-a-week-–-huffpost

“Bridgerton” has paused filming Season 2 after two people on set tested positive for COVID-19 in the past few days. 

Shondaland’s hit Netflix period drama initially halted production for 24 hours on Thursday after a crew member tested positive, Deadline reported on Saturday.

Production resumed on Friday but was paused again on Saturday due to another person contracting COVID-19. A spokesperson for Netflix did not say whether the second person who contracted the virus was a cast or crew member and declined to provide additional details to HuffPost. 

Rather pleasing news indeed – this author requests the honor of your presence as we celebrate an exciting 12 #Emmy nominations for Bridgerton 🐝 I predict a buzzy day for our dear Ton… pic.twitter.com/6D0Nru08mH

— Bridgerton (@bridgerton) July 13, 2021

“Bridgerton” is the first scripted Netflix show to come out of the multi-year deal struck between the streaming service and Shonda Rhimes’ production company, Shondaland.

The Regency drama — which Netflix has said is its “biggest series ever” — racked up 12 Emmy nominations on Tuesday. Shondaland and Netflix announced in May that the “Bridgerton” universe was expanding with an upcoming limited series prequel about a young Queen Charlotte. 

The series is set and filmed in the United Kingdom. Cases of COVID-19 in England have risen to one in 95 — the highest prevalence since February —according to a Friday report by Britain’s Office for National Statistics, Reuters reported.

Calling all HuffPost superfans!

Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost’s next chapter

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Space Jam 2 on HBO Max: How to...

Celebrate World Emoji Day with Zulily’s limited-edition Emoji...

John Wick Spinoff The Continental Is Now a...

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez HOUSE HUNTING in...

“Michael Jordan Is Laughing At That New Space...

Grease prequel show will be Pink Ladies origin...

Disneyland 66th Anniversary Cavalcade – laughingplace

Star Wars: Republic Gunship Is First Prequel Adult...

This New ‘Walking Dead’ Season 11 Trailer Is...

Monster Hunter Legends of the Guild Trailer Shows...

Leave a Reply