Bride’s reaction to groom working on laptop at mandap leaves people in splits. Watch – Hindustan Times

A video showing a groom working on his laptop on his wedding day while sitting at the mandap has gone viral. What has, however, left people chuckling is the bride’s reaction to the situation. There is a possibility that the video will make you giggle too.

The video is shared on an Instagram page called dulhaniyaa. The clip opens to show the groom working on a laptop while sitting at the mandap. At one point, the camera zooms in on the bride, sitting on the other side of the room. And, she is seen laughing. The video ends with the groom handing the device to someone else to continue with the wedding.

“Working dulha and laughing bride, welcome to weddings’21,” reads a part of the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the video:

+

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 5,700 likes. The clip is also being shared across different social media platforms. People shared all sorts of comments on the Insta post. Many took the route of hilarity while commenting.

“When your boss is your ex and you didn’t tell her you getting married! THAT,” joked an Instagram user. “He is setting up OBS streamer to stream his wedding maybe!” suggested another. “When you upload the code just before your marriage and get stuck in production bug,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?