Bride-and-father duo wins hearts on TikTok for their epic wedding dance performance

A bride’s father-daughter dance routine has captured everyone’s hearts on social media.

In a now-viral video on TikTok, Brittany Revell and her father, Kelly, lit up the dance floor wearing sneakers and formal wear to the tune of “Teach Me How to Dougie” by Cali Swag District.

The video, which has racked up over 44 million views on TikTok, is a part of a much longer clip of their “dance through the decades” performance, which also included iconic dance steps like the Tootsie Roll, the Hammer dance and the Carlton.

“Reason number 1838329194920 why I love my dad,” she wrote in the caption.

Brittany, a 30-year-old physical therapist in San Diego, and Kelly, a 63-year-old retired accountant, received a significant amount of praise from commenters, who agreed that he has “got the moves.”

An earlier video of the father-daughter dancing tandem also went viral on the platform in 2020 during the pandemic, generating over 18 million views.

“We were spending lots of time at home, and I saw him working hard in the living room and wanted to get up and move,” Brittany told “The Morning Show.” “I saw the TikTok dance challenge and needed a partner. I thought, ‘Why not get my dad involved and get him moving?’”

Kelly added, “When the kids were little, we used to dance all the time when I came home from work.”

Featured Image via @bnrevell

